Women and Heart Disease

This year, 6abc and the American Heart Association are teaming up with Jefferson Health Network and Independence Blue Cross to help prevent heart disease in women. Heart disease is a prevalent issue in women of all ages and ethnicities. Every year, 1 in 3 deaths in women are directly caused by heart disease and stroke. But, 80% of deaths related to heart disease can be prevented. Healthy lifestyle choices, and awareness about risk factors can help women feel empowered to beat the statistics. Learn more about American Heart Association's efforts in the fight against heart disease here. We all have a reason to live heart healthy.
February 1, 2019 - National Wear Red Day
Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women's heart health, which is why we encourage you to wear red on National Wear Red Day on February 1st.
