Hit the street, track, or path - it's National Walking Day

Walking is one of the simplest ways to get active and stay active.
And it doesn't take super-long distances to improve your health and reduce your chances of heart disease.
The American Heart Association designates the first Wednesday in April as National Walking Day to inspire people to make walking a habit.
The AHA has a host of plans and resources free for all to enjoy.
Check out the 7 Minute Work Workout - easy exercises which don't require equipment and can be done in the office, shop, warehouse, break room or home.
Check out all the tips on the Move More Month website.
To celebrate the day and get younger Philadelphians into the habit, United Healthcare is donating treadmills and pedometers to the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia today.
It's also laid out a scenic walking route to help walkers get in those 10,000 while enjoying some of Philadelphia's sights and pleasant neighborhoods.
To see the route, CLICK HERE.
