Canadian hockey player paralyzed in bus crash reaches major milestone

A young Canadian hockey player paralyzed in a horrific crash has reached an amazing milestone.

Ryan Straschnitzki was paralyzed from the chest down in April 2018, when the bus carrying his team, the Humboldt Broncos, collided with a truck.



That crash also killed 16 others with the team.

Earlier this month, Ryan had a stimulator implanted in his spine to carry signals from his brain past the injured area.



And now, his father has posted videos showing Ryan moving his leg - first with a little help, then moving completely on his own.

The treatment is still experimental and not approved in either Canada or the U.S., but Ryan hopes it will enable him to stand on his own again and he's even hoping to play hockey in the Paralympics.
