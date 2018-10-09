Home fires today spread 7 times faster than 40 years ago, study says

New research from Underwriters Laboratories shows that home fires today spread 7 times faster than 40 years ago.
UL says you only have 3 minutes to escape the average fire, compared to 17 minutes in 1980.
The reason for the speed-up is the increase in plastics and other synthetic materials.
"It burns so much faster - plus all the open floor plans. Those open spaces provide more air to the fire," said Steve Kerber, UL Firefighter Safety.
UL says every home needs smoke detectors - You can also gain precious escape time by closing bedroom doors at night.
Their test shows how a closed door keeps harmful smoke out.
More than half of all deadly fires occur at night - so their message is "close before you doze."
healthhealthcheckfirehouse fire
