HEALTH & FITNESS

Home fires today spread 7 times faster than 40 years ago, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Home fires burn 7 times faster than in 1980 - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on October 9, 2018.

By
New research from Underwriters Laboratories shows that home fires today spread 7 times faster than 40 years ago.

UL says you only have 3 minutes to escape the average fire, compared to 17 minutes in 1980.

The reason for the speed-up is the increase in plastics and other synthetic materials.

"It burns so much faster - plus all the open floor plans. Those open spaces provide more air to the fire," said Steve Kerber, UL Firefighter Safety.

UL says every home needs smoke detectors - You can also gain precious escape time by closing bedroom doors at night.

Their test shows how a closed door keeps harmful smoke out.

More than half of all deadly fires occur at night - so their message is "close before you doze."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckfirehouse fire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Health officials battling 'monster mosquitoes' in wake of Hurricane Florence
FDA expands use of cervical cancer vaccine up to age 45
'People and Stories' brings seniors together through reading
Not your traditional tricep press - Today's Fitness Tip
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
NY limo driver was given unsafe vehicle to drive, family says
DA: No charges in death of man shot by Philadelphia police in home
Hurricane Michael strengthens into a Category 3
Crews prepare to return to the storm zone
Mexican couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Abington women shot to death sitting in car
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Philadelphia firefighter of the year named
Show More
Woman, teen arrested after Delco chase ends in driveway crash
WATCH: Third-graders' 'mess' leaves beloved custodian in tears
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
Trump: U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to leave at end of year
How hurricanes are categorized based on wind force
More News