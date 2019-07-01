Hospital creates quitline to help teens break the vaping habit

DENVER, Colo. (WPVI) -- Quitlines have helped many adult smokers break the tobacco habit. Now, a hospital has started one especially geared toward teens and young adults.National Jewish Hospital in Denver, Colorado already runs the nation's largest non-profit quitline.It's new enhanced program, called My Life, My Quit, includes educational materials designed just for teens.They can get real-time online coaching, working with a coach who provides personalized support.Teens can call or text the toll-free number - 1-855-891-9989.More than 5 million American teens are vaping and using tobacco.But many of the medications and techniques which help adults break the habit don't work with younger users.