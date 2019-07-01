Health & Fitness

Hospital creates quitline to help teens break the vaping habit

DENVER, Colo. (WPVI) -- Quitlines have helped many adult smokers break the tobacco habit. Now, a hospital has started one especially geared toward teens and young adults.

National Jewish Hospital in Denver, Colorado already runs the nation's largest non-profit quitline.

It's new enhanced program, called My Life, My Quit, includes educational materials designed just for teens.

They can get real-time online coaching, working with a coach who provides personalized support.

Teens can call or text the toll-free number - 1-855-891-9989.

More than 5 million American teens are vaping and using tobacco.

But many of the medications and techniques which help adults break the habit don't work with younger users.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthchecksmokingvaping
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Treatment center 'malfunction' prompts ocean closures in NJ
Girl suffered 'life-altering injuries' from illegal explosive device: Police
Man arrested in alleged attack on mother in Upper Darby
Sources: Jimmy Butler deal is complete with Heat
Massage therapist in N.J. charged with sexual assault
Roving crowd of young adults damages multiple police cars
Video released of suspects in brutal Washington Square robbery
Show More
Retired Supreme Court Justice Kennedy to get Liberty Medal
Truck crashes into house causing collapse
Police investigate shooting at City Avenue gas station
Virtua acquires Lourdes Health System
Owners of Hahnemann file for bankruptcy
More TOP STORIES News