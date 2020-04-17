Health & Fitness

Holy Redeemer Hospital staff cheer 98-year-old's 'triumphant win' over COVID-19

MEADOWBROOK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 98-year-old woman was released from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

Health care workers at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook, Montgomery County cheered on as Rita was discharged Thursday.

She had spent 17 days at the hospital.

Holy Redeemer Health System said the team wanted to give Rita a proper send-off for her "triumphant win" over the coronavirus.

They all posed for a photo, with Rita even giving a thumbs up.

"Thank you everyone who worked together to send Rita back home!!!" Holy Redeemer Health System posted on Facebook.

