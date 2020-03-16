Health & Fitness

Lehigh Valley hospital worker listed as the first COVID-19 patient in Lehigh County

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One of the latest positive cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania is a staffer at a Lehigh Valley hospital, officials with the Lehigh Valley Health Network said Sunday.

It's the first positive case of COVID-19 in Lehigh County and was earlier reported by the state Department of Health.

The patient is an employee at Lehigh Valley Hospital-17th Street.

According to a statement from the health, the person - whose position was not disclosed - experienced symptoms as early as March 3. The Allentown staffer had met with patients and had contact with colleagues. All have been notified.

The person has not been at the hospital since March 5 and is in isolation at home, the statement said.

Director of Allentown Health Bureau Vicky Kistler told WFMZ residents should follow all guidelines offered by the CDC, state and local officials.

Kistler said social isolation is important right now to protect people who are most vulnerable to the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslehigh countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Pa. gov orders restaurants, bars to close dine-in service in 5 counties
NJ to close bars, eateries to fight COVID-19
Wall Street trading halted after Dow plunges 2,250 points at open
Latest numbers and updates on coronavirus in Philadelphia region
All New Jersey schools will be ordered to close, gov says
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
AccuWeather: Seasonably Cool Today, Warmer Later This Week
Show More
Regional rail service affected by engineer call outs: SEPTA
St. Christopher's doctor has COVID-19; ICU closed to new patients
Peace Corps evacuating volunteers worldwide amid COVID-19 outbreak
Man dead after shooting in Glenside
4 new COVID-19 cases in Philly; total rises to 8
More TOP STORIES News