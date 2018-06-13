Hospitals should be more transparent about costs, study says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --If hospitals want to improve their bottom line and make patients happier, they should be more transparent about their prices.
That's the word from a new study of outpatient surgery centers by Johns Hopkins University.
Researchers found that centers which publicly listed prices for common operations, such as tonsillectomies, got more business.
Their patients were also more satisfied with their experience.
Officials at the centers said they'd recommend price transparency for others.
