Health & Fitness

House passes coronavirus bill after Trump declares emergency

WASHINGTON -- The House approved legislation early Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump on Friday declared the outbreak a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight it, then threw his support behind the congressional aid package.

From the Rose Garden, Trump said, "I am officially declaring a national emergency," unleashing as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the crisis.

Trump also announced a range of executive actions, including a new public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities with drive-through locations, as Washington tries to subdue the new virus whose spread is roiling markets, shuttering institutions and disrupting the lives of everyday Americans.

But he denied any responsibility for delays in making testing available as his administration has come under criticism for being too slow to respond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdonald trumpcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State effort to halt coronavirus in Montco expands to Delco
All K-12 schools in Pennsylvania shut down for 2 weeks
Coronavirus NJ: 21 new cases of COVID-19; state total now at 50
State of emergency in Delaware; schools closed for 2 weeks
Coronavirus helpline launched for the greater Philadelphia region
Latest numbers and updates on coronavirus in Delaware Valley
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Show More
Philadelphia police SWAT officer shot, killed while serving warrant
AccuWeather: Turning Cooler Today
Event venues deal with cancellations amid coronavirus outbreak
NJ parents, students prep for schools to shut down
How to clean your phone to protect from novel coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News