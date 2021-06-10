Health & Fitness

Houston hospital suspends 178 unvaccinated employees

EMBED <>More Videos

Group of Houston Methodist nurses protest vaccine job requirement

HOUSTON -- A Houston hospital has suspended 178 employees for two weeks without pay for not complying with demands that they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a Tuesday memo, Houston Methodist Hospital system chief executive Marc Boom said 24,947 employees complied with the vaccination requirement and that 27 of the 178 have received the first of a two-dose vaccine and won't be fired if they get their second. The rest are subject to termination.

The memo says 285 other employees received medical or religious exemptions, and 332 were deferred for pregnancy or other reasons. The hospital system has been sued by 117 unvaccinated employees for requiring vaccinations as a condition of employment. Employees had a June 7 deadline to complete their immunization.

On Monday, one of the nurses suing Houston Methodist led a walkout as she completed her shift. Several employees from different branches and many supporters met at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital in support of her efforts.

Jennifer Bridges told our sister station KTRK she does not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine because it does not have full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The vaccine is currently being used in the U.S. under emergency use authorization from the FDA. Pfizer began its full application for full approval last month.

The company says they support the rights of employees to peacefully gather, but they can't allow patient care to suffer.

"While we celebrate this remarkable accomplishment, I know that [Wednesday] may be difficult for some who are sad about losing a colleague who's decided to not get vaccinated," read the statement. "We only wish them well and thank them for their past service to our community, and we must respect the decision they made."

ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexashospitallawsuitcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 dead, multiple injured in Upper Darby bar shooting
Pedestrian struck and killed by South Jersey officer
Walkoff! See Luke Williams' 1st big league home run
Police officer accused of deleting suspect's video during arrest
Lightning Safety: How to avoid injury in thunderstorms
Delaware mom, son train together to become firefighters
US experiences 1st solar eclipse since 2017 this morning
Show More
Marine recruit from South Jersey dies in final test of training
Bear found stuck on power pole in southern Arizona
Pa. Senate voting to end parts of pandemic emergency declaration
19-year-old charged in Allentown deadly shooting
2 men killed in separate Philly shootings
More TOP STORIES News