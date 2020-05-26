Helping seniors feel and stay connected during social distancing

Experts advise social distancing to help control the spread of COVID-19.
Following this practice is playing a role in our personal safety, but, too much "alone" time can be hard on anyone - especially the seniors in our lives. Isolation can negatively impact mental wellness and even one's physical health.
6abc's Jessica Boyington catches up with Brian Duke, Director of Senior Services at Main Line Health, to learn how social distancing affects the elderly and steps we can take to help.
