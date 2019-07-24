How much of an apple is safe to eat?

It also says organic are better because they have a wider variety of the good gut bacteria.
Action News asked Emily Rubin, a registered dietitian with Jefferson University Hospital for her insight.
How much of the apple do you eat?
Rubin says eating the core and skin are definitely beneficial but she cautions against eating the seeds.
The seeds contain amygdalin, a substance that releases cyanide when it comes into contact with human digestive enzymes.
A small amount is okay but if you go overboard, it can cause problems.
But eating an apple, core and skin has numerous health benefits. It has pre-biotics and pro-biotics, plus antioxidants and fiber.