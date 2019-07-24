How much of an apple is safe to eat?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Apples are great for you and full of good bacteria. But a new report from Graz University of Technology, Austria shows the majority of the helpful bacteria is in the core and eating the entire apple - core, seeds and all - is best.It also says organic are better because they have a wider variety of the good gut bacteria.Action News asked Emily Rubin, a registered dietitian with Jefferson University Hospital for her insight.Rubin says eating the core and skin are definitely beneficial but she cautions against eating the seeds.The seeds contain amygdalin, a substance that releases cyanide when it comes into contact with human digestive enzymes.A small amount is okay but if you go overboard, it can cause problems.But eating an apple, core and skin has numerous health benefits. It has pre-biotics and pro-biotics, plus antioxidants and fiber.