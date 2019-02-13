How relationship stress can impact your health

It's almost Valentine's Day and we know there are health benefits to being in a relationship.But psychologists say it's not just having a significant other - it's the quality that counts because being in an unhealthy, stressful relationship has negative health effects.Those effects can include everything from headaches to stomach issues, depression, poor sleep and it can even affect your immune system.The greatest impact on your health is when relationship stress becomes chronic."The longer the time the distrust persists, over the course of months, versus weeks, is probably where you're more likely to see some of those physical symptoms," said Ted Raddell, Ph.D. from the Cleveland Clinic.That's why it's important for couples to seek counseling sooner rather than later if they're having problems. And it's not just having someone, it's having the "right someone."------