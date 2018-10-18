How scary is too scary for young kids on Halloween?

Some of us like to be scared around Halloween, but not little kids. Parents, you'll probably need to take some precautions as the holiday approaches.Experts say scary images can be very disturbing for young children. They recommend limiting what they see on TV and if it's a costume or display, make sure they understand it's just pretend."Most of the time, by the time they reach school age, they know how to separate fiction from reality. Up until then, you should be very guarded in what they see in terms of Halloween," said Dr. Neha Vyas at the Cleveland Clinic.Plus, all kids are different and will conquer fears at their own pace.If you have a teen or pre-teen at home, they may feel pressure from friends to go to a haunted house or scary movie. In that case, give them an out or a code word so they can let you know if they want to be picked up early.------