How to find the right opioid addiction treatment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The first step toward overcoming an opioid addiction is seeking help. If you need it, do not hesitate to find it. Just make sure you are finding the right option for you.
More and more treatment centers are opening and each has its ways of caring for the addicted. Many begin with an assessment and then a detox. With opioid addiction, detox usually lasts four to seven days.
From there, treatments can vary from center to center. At Mirmont Treatment Center, one approach incorporates holistic techniques. Patients use acupuncture, yoga, meditation and mindfulness-based stress reduction to give them therapeutic coping skills and relieve discomfort.
"All of that is geared at helping somebody be where their feet are and be in their own body. When you are dealing with addiction, a lot of times you want to be anywhere but in your own skin because you are so uncomfortable," said Mirmont Addiction Specialist Jessica Molavi.
After detox, patients begin 24-hour care, meeting one-on-one with therapists and attending group-based sessions. Since each individual has different needs, Mirmont offers specialty programs, including one for relapse syndrome and another for first responders and veterans struggling with addiction.
Mirmont's in-patient program typically lasts 30 days before clients are moved into out-patient care.
