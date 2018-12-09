HEALTHCHECK

How to maintain your diet during the holiday season

How to maintain your diet during the holiday season. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

The holidays are among us, and so are the party invitations!

If you're trying to stick to your diet, the holidays can be a minefield.

A little planning ahead can help you.

Eat something at home before heading to that party to help you avoid temptation.

If you want to partake, grab a plate, fill it up once and no seconds.

Another idea is to bring your own dish that falls in line with your diet.

If all else fails, move to the dance floor. It's hard to eat and dance at the same time!

