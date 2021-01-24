Hundreds of first responders get COVID-19 vaccine at Montgomery County event

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hundreds of first responders, people over 65, and those with pre-existing conditions received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday.The mass clinic at Plymouth Community EMS was in partnership with East Norriton Pharmacy, which had 800 doses to distribute."Hopefully life will start to get back to normal soon," said Christine Lamar, who received the vaccine along with her husband.She said they both have pre-existing conditions and are relieved they finally got the protection of the COVID-19 vaccine."Stuck in the house, not able to go to work, working from home, it's been really bad," said Lamar.Dr. Natu Patel of East Norriton Pharmacy said the pharmacy serves the community of Montgomery County."So when you have this number of people to be vaccinated, you need a bigger place," said Dr. Patel.He said the space at the ambulance building allowed the pharmacy to process more people quickly."That's what EMS does. That's what the public safety services do, police, fire, and EMS. We're out there to protect the community and help anybody that we can and this was one of the things that we needed to do," said Chief Thomas Trojansky of Plymouth Community Ambulance.Everyone vaccinated at "First Responders Taking Care of First Responders" clinic will come back on February 21 for their second shot."Whenever you get an opportunity, go and get vaccinated yourself. Because it is important for moving back to normal life," said Dr. Patel.Both the ambulance company and the pharmacy say they hope to vaccinate more people in the community soon as more doses become available.