COVID-19 vaccine

Hundreds of first responders to get COVID-19 vaccine at Montgomery County event on Sunday

By
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hundreds of police officers and firefighters are expected to get the coronavirus vaccine in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The Plymouth Community Ambulance Corps is hosting the vaccine event in Plymouth Meeting. It is only for first responders from Montgomery County.

SEE ALSO: Vaccine Tracker for Pennsylvania and New Jersey

The "First Responders Taking Care of First Responders" event begins at 9 a.m. at the Plymouth Community Ambulance Association on Germantown Pike.

It will last until 1 p.m.

Everyone had to make an appointment to get vaccinated. Event organizers said the slots filled up quickly.

SEE ALSO: Veterans line up for vaccine in Philly, dentists administer in Del.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmontgomery countycovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID-19 Vaccine: Veterans line up in Philly, dentists administer in Del.
FDA approves syringes to extract an extra dose from COVID vaccine vials
What 'vaccine passports' mean for your summer vacation
UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting victim found dead outside NJ house party
Search for Marquan's killer: Trip for French fries turns deadly
Massive Facebook logout kicks users off social media platform
Cape May restaurant puts stylish spin on outdoor dining
AccuWeather: Cold again today, light snow for some on Monday night
Highway patrol officer riding motorcycle hit by car in NE Philly
What 'vaccine passports' mean for your summer vacation
Show More
Arizona Republicans censure Cindy McCain, GOP governor
COVID-19 Vaccine: Veterans line up in Philly, dentists administer in Del.
Poirier knocks out McGregor in 2nd round at UFC 257
Devoted dog spent days outside hospital waiting for owner
Supporters' words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial
More TOP STORIES News