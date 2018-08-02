Hurricane Maria deaths rise above 1,100 in Puerto Rico

The latest number of deaths reportedly due to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico has risen to more than 1,100 people.It's much higher than the initial number officials gave, but lower than another study reported a few months ago.And some of those deaths, after the storm, were due to infectious diseases or people with chronic medical problems not having electricity, or not being able to get the care they needed.The latest study from Penn State looked at death records for several months after that massive storm.They believe a little more than 1,100 people died due to hurricane-related problems.Getting a more accurate number helps improve emergency services for the future.------