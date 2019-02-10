HEALTH & FITNESS

ICE detention facility in Texas sees Mumps outbreak

ICE detention facility in Texas sees Mumps outbreak. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on February 10, 2019.

Health officials in Texas are investigating a Mumps outbreak at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Houston.

At least seven adults have been infected while they were detained at the facility.

One person was so ill they had to be hospitalized.

Two EMS workers were exposed, but are vaccinated against the virus.

Health officials believe all seven had crossed the border, and many are from Central America were vaccinations are not very common.

Here in the US, the Mumps vaccine is a part of routine childhood shots.

