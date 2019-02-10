ICE detention facility in Texas sees Mumps outbreak

Health officials in Texas are investigating a Mumps outbreak at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Houston.At least seven adults have been infected while they were detained at the facility.One person was so ill they had to be hospitalized.Two EMS workers were exposed, but are vaccinated against the virus.Health officials believe all seven had crossed the border, and many are from Central America were vaccinations are not very common.Here in the US, the Mumps vaccine is a part of routine childhood shots.-----