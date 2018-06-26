HEALTH & FITNESS

IIHS & Virginia Tech team on bike helmet ratings

EMBED </>More Videos

IIHS does first bike helmet ratings: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on June 26, 2018. (WPVI)

4 helmets earn 5 stars; $75 helmet as good as a $200 one
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WPVI) --
We were just talking about the importance of bike helmets in HealthCheck yesterday.

Now, the same group who brought us crash test ratings for cars has just released their first test for helmets.

Helmets sold in the U-S have to meet government safety standards, but that doesn't cover injury protection.

So, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety teamed up with Virginia Tech to test a variety of helmets.

Virginia Tech has a long record of testing and rating football helmets.

Check all the ratings here.

They fell into 2 categories - road-style helmets, which have venting across them to keep the head cool; and urban-style, which are more round and more dense.

While most helmets were good at preventing skull fractures, they didn't all score well against concussions.

Only 4 helmets earned 5 stars - the top rating.

All were road-style helmets, and all had MIPS or the Multi-directional Impact Protection system.

"MIPS is a technology inside a helmet that reduces rotation of the head during impact. This reduces brain injury risk by reducing strains in the brain," says Assistant Professor Steve Rowson, of the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab.

And price didn't predict performance!

One $75 helmet, the Specialized Chamounix MIPS model, performed just as well as the Bontrager Ballista MIPS, which costs $200.

In fact, the Chamounix's point total was slightly higher.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckbicyclesafetycycling
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
All you need is weights - Today's Fitness Tip
Are carrots good for you?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News