Illinois health officials warn about possible measles scare at Midway International Airport

CHICAGO (WPVI) --Health officials in Illinois are warning about a possible measles scare in the Chicago area.
They believe a passenger may have exposed others to the virus at Midway International Airport.
Officials say anyone who was at the airport last Friday may have been exposed to the virus.
The infected passenger wasn't diagnosed with the measles until two days after passing through the airport.
People who are infected could develop symptoms as late as March 20th.
