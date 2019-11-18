Illiterate people are twice as likely to develop dementia, study says

New research finds that having the ability to read or write can be a factor in whether you develop dementia later in life.
Nearly a thousand adults over age 65 were involved in the study at Columbia University.
Researchers found that those who were unable to read or write were twice as likely to develop dementia.
They performed poorly on tests of memory, language and visual or spatial abilities.
