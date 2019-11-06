Health & Fitness

Illnesses linked to vaping now total 17 in Delaware

DOVER, Delaware -- The number of people in Delaware whose lung injuries are believed to be associated with vaping now totals 17.

One of those people died.

The Delaware State News reported Tuesday that state officials are urging people to stop vaping for the time being.

A dozen of the 17 people affected had ingested THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

One of those cases involved medical marijuana.

The patients in Delaware are all between the ages of 15 and 65. The average age is 28.

Vaping has become a major concern nationally.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported nearly 1,900 vaping-associated lung injury cases.

Thirty-seven people have died nationwide.

The CDC says most of the cases have involved THC that was obtained through the black market.
