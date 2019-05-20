Health & Fitness

Improper use of car seats leading to unnecessary infant deaths

Car seats are a must to protect babies while traveling.

However, doctors say they're also being used at home or at the babysitters and that's leading to unnecessary infant deaths.

The babies can fall asleep, and if their heads fall forward, it can cut off their breathing.

More than 60 percent of the babies who died while in sitting devices were in car seats.

The Academy of Pediatrics says infants shouldn't routinely sleep in car seats or strollers.
