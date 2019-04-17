Health & Fitness

Israeli scientists create first 3D-printed heart

Achievement could pave the way for engineered organs for transplant
TEL AVIV, Israel (WPVI) -- Israeli researchers have the world buzzing with news that they've made the first 3-D printed human heart.

The team at Tel Aviv University used a patient's cell to create the heart, which has all the chambers and blood vessels of a natural one.

The process of printing the heart involved a biopsy of the fatty tissue that surrounds abdominal organs.

Researchers separated the cells in the tissue from the rest of the contents, namely the extracellular matrix linking the cells.

The cells were reprogrammed to become stem cells with the ability to differentiate into heart cells; the matrix was processed into a personalized hydrogel that served as the printing "ink."

Although the printed heart is only the size of a rabbit's, doctors believe the technology can be scaled up to engineer human ones for transplants.

The cells and hydrogel were first used to create heart patches with blood vessels and, from there, an entire heart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheck3d printingheart diseaseheart health
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News