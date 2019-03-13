Italy enacts strict new vaccination law

ITALY (WPVI) -- There is a new national policy for parents in Italy.As of Tuesday, children under six will not be able to attend school if they aren't properly vaccinated, and parents of kids over six who aren't up-to-date on their shots could face hefty fines.Authorities say students between the ages of 6 and 16 can't be banned from school, but their parents can be forced to pay up to $564 in penalties if their kids don't have the right vaccines.The new law was put into effect to fight the rise in measles cases and the plummeting rates of kids getting immunized.Italian media says 300 children have already been banned from nursery school.