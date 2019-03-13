Health & Fitness

Italy enacts strict new vaccination law

EMBED <>More Videos

Italy enacts strict new vaccination law. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 13, 2019.

ITALY (WPVI) -- There is a new national policy for parents in Italy.

As of Tuesday, children under six will not be able to attend school if they aren't properly vaccinated, and parents of kids over six who aren't up-to-date on their shots could face hefty fines.

Authorities say students between the ages of 6 and 16 can't be banned from school, but their parents can be forced to pay up to $564 in penalties if their kids don't have the right vaccines.

The new law was put into effect to fight the rise in measles cases and the plummeting rates of kids getting immunized.

Italian media says 300 children have already been banned from nursery school.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckvaccinesus worldbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family confirms mother, 17-month-old son dead in Newport
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
2 injured after gunman opens fire on SUV 13 times in West Oak Lane
Nick Foles writes thank you note to Philly, Eagles fans
Majestic church in Reading to get $1 million restoration
Brent Celek places first sports bet at Valley Forge Casino
Caretaker: Horse in Fairmount Park died of heart attack
Show More
Pittsburgh votes to strengthen protections for pregnant workers
3 taken into custody after raid at Reading apartment
2 SUVs, tanker truck collide on I-95 in Chester
N.J. teen overcomes homelessness, accepted to 17 colleges
Lost at sea, man inflates jean to use as life jacket
More TOP STORIES News