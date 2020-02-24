Health & Fitness

These triplets are taking fitness to the third level

By Natalie Jason
If you happen to be a gym-goer in the Rittenhouse area, and you think you're seeing the same trainer teaching classes at three different gyms.

You're not seeing triple, you're seeing triplets!

We met up with these three young brothers who have been into fitness their whole lives, and now at age 23, are literally making it their business.



