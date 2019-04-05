Jagger's surgery puts spotlight on heart valve replacement

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has been giving energetic performances on stage since the 1960s.And he could be back strutting and jumping before long, following heart valve replacement surgery in New York.Sources tell Billboard that Sir Mick is recovering well following the surgery Thursday and could be released in the next few days.Jagger's surgery was done by the TAVR, or transcatheter aortic valve replacement, in which doctors access the heart valve through the femoral (thigh) artery rather than opening the chest.He is being monitored for complications, such as excessive bleeding.Doctors say the TAVR approach should allow Jagger to get back to his typical routine.But that's certainly not the typical routine for most 75-year-olds.Jagger is known for his music and for his moves.Some say he cover 2 miles or more during each show.Dr. Roberto Rodriguez is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Main Line Health.He is not treating Jagger, but says the most common valve needing replacement for an older adult is the aortic valve.Over time it hardens and becomes more narrow."So the heart has to work really hard to get all the blood through a smaller opening," says Dr. RodriguezThe most common symptoms are really fatigue and shortness of breath