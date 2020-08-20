Health & Fitness

Jefferson to test T Cell therapy for COVID-19

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Jefferson University Hospital's Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center will begin tests soon on a new type of COVID-19 drug.

It's based on disease-fighting T-cells, drawn from healthy volunteers.

"The T cells will be educated to recognize COVID in the laboratory," says Dr. Neal Flomenberg.

Dr. Flomenberg says the cells will look for what's essentially the trash of COVID virus particles.

It's on the outside of the cells.

"And they respond and get rid of that cell, they kill it off and let a normal uninfected cell take its place. Now the complexity of what we do is that in order for it to work, there's a certain degree of matching required," he says.

The matching will be similar to what Dr. Flomenberg's team uses for bone marrow transplants.

It's hoped an infusion of the drug, made by Tevogen, given just after a patient is hospitalized would give temporary immunity to fight off the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckjefferson university hospitalcoronavirusbone marrowcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 found dead inside Gloucester County home: Sources
NYC man, woman charged in Sesame Place assault
1 dead after boating incident in Ocean City: Sources
Hundreds sickened as salmonella outbreak linked to onions expands
Obama to deliver DNC speech from Philadelphia
Health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak at Philly church
Kamala Harris, Barack Obama to speak on DNC night 3: LIVE
Show More
Good Samaritans pull car off woman after she was hit by car
Black clergy grapple with reopening churches as pandemic continues
NJ gym that defied closure order fined nearly $130,000
Chichester school employees anxious about possible furloughs
DNC: Excitement in Delaware ahead of Kamala Harris' speech
More TOP STORIES News