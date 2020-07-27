Jersey shore beach patrols deal with coronavirus cases

HARVEY CEDARS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several Jersey shore beach patrols are dealing with COVID-19 cases, and some are being linked to parties outside of work.In Avalon, beachgoers tried to relax on Monday as they enjoyed their regular summer getaway. But that's not always possible."It's always in the back of your mind, of course," said Tim Caltagirone from Reading, Pennsylvania.COVID-19 is not just at the shore but has affected several beach patrols."It's a very serious job, we're here to make sure we do it well and to keep the public safe," said Lt. Matt Wolf with Avalon Beach Patrol.Wolf says this year they hold virtual staff meetings and social distance as much as they can when on the job.Still, he says 35 to 40 lifeguards have had to quarantine at some point this season and several members have tested positive, meaning at some points the team was stretched thin."We were able to hire 10 more guards last week to help us fill some of those spots in the meantime while people were quarantining and stuff," said Wolf, adding that the guards that tested positive are believed to have contracted the virus outside of work.On Long Beach Island, 18 Harvey Cedars lifeguards and 17 Surf City lifeguards have recently tested positive, all having attended a social gathering outside of work, according to the L.B.I. Health Department. This and other gatherings caught the attention of Gov. Phil Murphy."Particularly congregating inside I'm close proximity with poor ventilation without face coverings - you're looking for trouble," said Murphy during Monday's coronavirus briefing in Trenton.Beachgoers we spoke with say in most cases, it's pretty easy to distance themselves from the lifeguards."My children are young enough that I'm not reliant on the lifeguards for their safety. I'm kind of just here to enjoy the beach and spend time with my friends and family," said Stephanie Skoglund from Downingtown, Pennsylvania."You have your people that you're here with and you can socially distance. I think people have done a really good job of it," said Becky Miller who was visiting from Albany, New York.Ocean City has a 150 member beach patrol. A spokesperson said Monday one guard has tested positive and two others are out as a precaution.