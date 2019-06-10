Health & Fitness

Jeuveau, the #NewTox, arrives in Phila

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Botox has a new competitor in the field of wrinkle relaxers.

Jeuveau, which is nicknamed the "NewTox," has arrived in this area, just weeks after getting FDA approval.

Like Botox, Jeuveau slightly weakens muscles, to temporarily smooth lines and wrinkles.

Plastic surgeon Tim Greco says that chemically, it's identical to Botox.

It will be less expensive, but Dr. Greco says it works just as long - 4 to 5 months.

"I think it will be a product that hopefully will expand the market, and also will hopefully bring the price down a little bit," says Dr. Greco.

He adds, "The FDA trials have shown it's the real deal and it works as well, if not better than Botox."

Dr. Greco says the risks and side effects of Jeuveau are also the same as Botox.

The FDA approved Jeuveau for frown lines between the eyebrows.

He shared a picture of one patient before, and a week after the injections, with a visibly smoother forehead.

Some analysts expect it to be 20% to 30% cheaper than Botox.

And Evolus, the company behind Jeuveau, plans a big launch starting July 1st, including a $75 consumer coupon (called "#NEWTOXNOW"), other financial incentives, and a full loyalty program.
