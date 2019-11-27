Former President Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed

ATLANTA -- Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.
Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said Wednesday that the Carters "look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover."
The Carter Center has said the bleeding was connected to Carter's recent falls.
The first incident, in the spring, required hip replacement surgery. He hit his head falling again on Oct. 6 and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. And he was briefly hospitalized after fracturing his pelvis on Oct. 21.
Carter also received a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015, announcing that melanoma had spread. After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free.
Despite being 95 now and in increasingly frail health, the nation's oldest-ever ex-president still teaches Sunday school about twice monthly in his hometown of Plains in southwest Georgia.
