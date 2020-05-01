Mayor Kenney expected to release revised Philadelphia budget affecting taxes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to release the revised city budget on Friday and taxes will likely be increasing.Earlier this month, Kenney announced he had to rework the proposed $5.2 billion- budget because of the coronavirus pandemic.Back then he warned that the city faces substantial economic headwinds.The mayor would not rule out furloughs or layoffs, however, the city says it will move forward with the budgeted raises for police and firefighters.On Thursday, Kenney said violators of the city's COVID-19 orders will face hefty fines: $2,000 for businesses and $500 for individuals.Health officials announced 665 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia for a total of 14,468.Officials also confirmed 66 additional fatalities in Philadelphia. The number of city residents who have succumbed to the virus is 607.