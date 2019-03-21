Health & Fitness

Kentucky governor says he exposed his children to chickenpox, rather than vaccinating them

The Kentucky governor is making headlines following a controversial confession about vaccinations.

Earlier this week, Governor Matt Bevin admitted he deliberately exposed all nine of his children to chickenpox, rather than get them immunized against the common illness.

Bevin told a radio station when he and his wife discovered a neighbor had the contagious virus, they brought each of their kids around them.

The governor went on to say that his children were miserable for a few days, but all turned out fine.

Bevin also said he doesn't condemn parents who choose to immunize their kids, but he doesn't believe vaccines should be mandatory.

As for the CDC, they warn against allowing children to get chickenpox, instead of vaccines, saying there is no way to tell how severe their symptoms will be.

