Hold on before you schedule every moment of your kids' lives for the next week.
A study from University College London says unsupervised playtime makes children more social, more active.
And experts say it also develops important skills like creative thinking, regulating their own emotions, and negotiating.
They say parents see free play as idle time.
However, as long as kids are safe and not left completely alone, its essential to making them healthy and happy
Kids' 'free' time not a waste, but essential to happiness
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More