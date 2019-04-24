Kids: Sit less, play more says World Health Organization

GENEVA, Switzerland (WPVI) -- For the first time, the World Health Organization has issued guidelines on screen time for babies and toddlers.Experts there say it's not a criticism of videos or screens, but the goal is to keep kids more active.For babies and toddlers, there should be no sedentary screen time under the age of 2, but up to one hour a day is okay for 2-year-olds.And one hour is okay for 3 and 4 year-olds, but less is better.The exception is video chats, where children can talk with family members.Those can boost speech and social skills.The WHO also says children 4 and under should not be restrained in strollers, high chairs, or on a person's back for a total of more than one hour a day.Many kids that age will let you know when they've had enough sitting.