Kids with developmental disabilities are more likely to be overweight, study says

Kids with developmental disabilities are more likely to be overweight, study says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Local researchers have turned up an interesting connection between autism and obesity in children.

Teams at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the University of Pennsylvania, and six others centers found that kids with developmental delays, including autism, were up to 50 percent more likely to be overweight or obese.

And the more severe the symptoms, the greater the chance of being obese.

Doctors don't know yet why these kids become overweight. It could be due to endocrine disorders, side effects from medication, picky eating, or other factors.

But they do say kids with developmental issues should have their weight monitored closely, especially between the ages of 2 and 5 when obesity is easier to prevent.

