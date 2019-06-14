e. coli

King Arthur Flour recalls some flour due to E. coli risk

NORWICH, Vt -- A Vermont-based flour company is voluntarily recalling some bags of flour due to potential E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted on its website a statement from King Arthur Flour saying the company is recalling more than 14,000 cases of 5-pound unbleached all-purpose flour. The company said Thursday that to date no illness had been reported in connection with the product.

RELATED: What is E. coli? What are the symptoms?

The flour was distributed through retailers and distributors across the country. The recall doesn't include products sold through the King Arthur Flour website, Baker's Catalogue or the Baker's Store in Norwich, Vermont. The recall affects products with six lot codes and three "best used by" dates.

The company says it was informed by ADM Milling that certain wheat used to make the flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrecallu.s. & worlde. coli
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
E. COLI
Symptoms, prevention and other things to know about E. coli
Beef recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns
156 sickened by E. coli linked to ground beef
E. coli outbreak possibly linked to ground beef: CDC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, NWS confirms
Police investigate reported abduction in Upper Merion
Black bear captured after being on the run for 5 days
N.J. mother arrested in death of 18-month-old son
Villanova celebrates Kyle Lowry's NBA Championship victory
Man critically injured in Kensington drive-by shooting
Man accused of slashing 19 vehicles in Philadelphia
Show More
Gunman accused of shooting David Ortiz wanted in New Jersey
Philadelphia TV pioneer Lew Klein passes away at 91
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Gusty Winds Today
Weekend Happenings - Father's Day Weekend
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stepping down
More TOP STORIES News