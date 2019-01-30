HEALTH & FITNESS

Knowing the risk factors for flu complications

EMBED </>More Videos

Knowing the risk factors for flu complications - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on January 30, 2019.

By
The best defense against the flu is good handwashing, staying away from others who are sick and getting a flu shot every year.

That's important to prevent severe complications from the flu. Complications, unfortunately, can happen to anyone, but some people are at greater risk and they may not even know it.

Generally it's the very young, under 5 years old, and seniors over 65-years-old who face a greater risk for complications from the flu.

"When you get older, there are changes in your immune system that actually occur that will predispose you to getting the flu. Unfortunately with aging as well your ability to fight off the flu becomes impaired," said Dr. Ronan Factora from the Cleveland Clinic.

One of the most dangerous complications is getting a secondary infection - bacterial pneumonia.

"In those situations, people often are beginning to feel better after their initial illness, and then they develop a fever, shortness of breath, a cough, that type of thing, that is different," said Dr. Susan Rehm from the Cleveland Clinic.

That's a sign to see a healthcare provider right away.

Others at a greater risk include anyone with asthma, heart disease, diabetes, kidney or liver conditions and even obesity.

Pregnant women are also on the list and strongly encouraged to get a flu shot.

Experts say even if the vaccine can't 100 percent prevent influenza, it can help protect against severe illness.

"As a matter of fact, last year one hundred and eighty children died of influenza, and eighty percent of those children had not been vaccinated," said Dr. Rehm.

Research shows the flu can also put you at a greater risk for heart attack, especially if you already have heart disease, so make sure you want to do what you can to protect yourself.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckfluflu deathflu preventionflu season
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
First child flu-related death reported in Pennsylvania
Quick action by school nurse helps boy avert medical tragedy
Women and Heart Disease
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors are skeptical
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Cold Moving In
LIVE TEMPERATURES: Tracking wind chill numbers in Philly area
Check School Closings and Delays
Dozens of cars collide on Route 222 during snow squall
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Feds indict powerful Philly union boss, councilman, others
Who is Johnny "Doc" Dougherty?
N.J. special ed teacher charged with having sex with student
Police: Man indecently assaulted women in Center City
Show More
180 people arrested after 3-day anti-crime initiative in Philadelphia
Proposal to withhold pay from Congress during government shutdowns
Wilmington police arrest man for numerous thefts from cars
More News