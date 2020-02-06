Lafayette College student being evaluated for possible coronavirus

The school's director of health services says the student was admitted to the hospital on Monday as a precaution.
"I made the decision to admit one of our students with very minor symptoms to the hospital for a comprehensive evaluation of a respiratory virus. As part of that evaluation, they will be testing for 2019-nCoV," said the college in a health update.
The individual is said to be in very good condition and poses a low risk to the campus in Easton.
The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 28,200 people globally.