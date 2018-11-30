Last-surviving HIV positive extra from 'Philadelphia' film speaks ahead of World AIDS Day

In recognition of World AIDS Day on December 1, Action News recently spoke to the last surviving HIV-postive extra from the groundbreaking 1993 film "Philadelphia".Sue Kehler, 54, never thought she'd live to see the 25th anniversary of the film. She credits advances in medicine and her faith.Kehler now spends time educating teens about the disease and debunking the myths surrounding it."But still I think a lot of education still needs to be out there to let them know that you are safe. You can use the same restroom, you can drink out of the same cup with someone with HIV - you cannot catch it. You can't get it from a mosquito bite and things of that nature," she said.Kehler is currently writing a book about her life and living with HIV.------