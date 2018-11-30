HEALTH & FITNESS

Last-surviving HIV positive extra from 'Philadelphia' film speaks ahead of World AIDS Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Last-surviving HIV positive extra from 'Philadelphia' film speaks ahead of World AIDS Day: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 5pm on November 30, 2018.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In recognition of World AIDS Day on December 1, Action News recently spoke to the last surviving HIV-postive extra from the groundbreaking 1993 film "Philadelphia".

Sue Kehler, 54, never thought she'd live to see the 25th anniversary of the film. She credits advances in medicine and her faith.

Kehler now spends time educating teens about the disease and debunking the myths surrounding it.

"But still I think a lot of education still needs to be out there to let them know that you are safe. You can use the same restroom, you can drink out of the same cup with someone with HIV - you cannot catch it. You can't get it from a mosquito bite and things of that nature," she said.

Kehler is currently writing a book about her life and living with HIV.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckAIDSHIV
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
St. Joe's Hagan Arena debuts autism break room for students, kids
Concerns about new tick spreading across the country
Former NFL player pens book with young cancer patient
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Burglar steals from sleeping nuns in Chester County
Woman, 89, found dead after raging fire in Sea Isle City
Bus aide arrested for allegedly assaulting Delaware Co. student
Major earthquakes cause widespread damage in Anchorage, Alaska
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
DA: Delco man sexually abused child, took video of attacks
Woman stabbed multiple times in Philly motorcycle club
NJ man pleads not guilty to killing brother's family, torching mansion
Show More
Boil water advisory to continue through weekend in Bucks Co.
Police: Video led to upgraded charge in Wawa attack
Flipping board at 30th Street Station to be replaced in January
AccuWeather: More Rain This Weekend
Gritty gets 3 limited edition bobbleheads
More News