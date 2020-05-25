Health & Fitness

Latest coronavirus numbers for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here are the latest coronavirus numbers as provided by the state officials in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware along with Philadelphia city officials.

May 25, 2020

PHILADELPHIA

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today announced 407 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 21,641.

The Department of Public Health confirmed two additional fatalities in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 1,235.

Of the 1,235 total deaths, 657 (53%) were long-term care facility residents.

The Department of Public Health reports 446 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 899 people hospitalized in the region (including Philadelphia).

Today's reports reflect cases and deaths since Saturday as many labs do not report on Sundays and the City has stopped releasing updates on Sundays as a result.

The Department of Public Health noted continued progress in congregate settings, including nursing homes and the Department of Prisons. No additional inmates have tested positive. The current total of positive cases at correctional facilities is two.

Current and cumulative totals of positive cases in Philadelphia prisons are now posted on the testing and data page of the City's COVID-19 website.

PENNSYLVANIA

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 25, that there are 473 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 68,186. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 5,139 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 549 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 334,928 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;
Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;
Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
25% are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,690 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,471 cases among employees, for a total of 17,161 at 594 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,379 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

DELAWARE

There are 8,595 positive cases in the state of Delaware, with 332 total deaths.

As of Monday, 205 people were hospitalized and 4,693 have recovered.

There have been 44,931 negative tests.

By county:

New Castle Co.: 3,436

Kent Co.: 1,356

Sussex Co.: 4,118
