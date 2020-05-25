Latest coronavirus numbers for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

NEW: NJ has 965 new confirmed positive cases of #COVID19, pushing our total to 155,092. Of those cases:

➡️2,755 are in hospitals

➡️719 are in critical or intensive care

➡️540 are on ventilators



Sadly, we’ve lost 16 more New Jerseyans, pushing our total to 11,144 lives lost. pic.twitter.com/VCgilzl2kx