Coronavirus Latest: COVID-19 numbers and updates in the Delaware Valley

Here are the latest developments:
Sunday, March 29
12 p.m.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy asks for more ventilators as COVID-19 cases climb to more than 13,000 across state
10:00 a.m.
Gov.Wolf requests major disaster declaration from President
Governor Tom Wolf requested a major disaster declaration from the President through FEMA to provide additional support for state, county and municipal governments and certain nonprofits, as well as individuals who are struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak on Sunday.
Saturday, March 28
9:00 p.m.
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NY, CT and NJ
5:00 p.m.
5th coronavirus-related death reported in Montgomery County
Montgomery County officials have announced the fifth COVID-19 related death. The patient was a 61-year-old woman from Norristown.
Friday, March 27
4:45 p.m.
President Donald Trumpsigned an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law, after swift and near-unanimous action by Congress to support businesses, rush resources to overburdened health care providers and help struggling families during the deepening coronavirus epidemic.
3:00 p.m.
Montgomery County officials reported 58 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 371. The new positive cases are people from 30 municipalities, three with new cases: Hatboro, Salford, West Pottsgrove.
Officials said a 95-year-old man from Cheltenham Township is the county's fourth coronavirus-related death.
2:00 p.m.
New Jersey reported 27 additional deaths due to the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the toll to 108 people who have lost their lives during the outbreak.
Another 1,982 positive COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total to 8,825.
1:30 p.m.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday a total of 2,218 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths across the state.
According to the health department, 531 additional cases were confirmed and seven more deaths.
There have been a total of 21,016 negative cases in the state.
1 p.m.
The City of Philadelphia has reached an agreement with Temple University for hospital space as two more coronavirus deaths were reported.
"Big news for this Friday: Temple University has stepped up during this critical time. We reached an agreement to use The Liacouras Center and other Temple facilities as hospital space," Mayor Kenney tweeted Friday.
5 a.m.
The temporary suspension to its made-to-order food service went into effect at the 42 Philadelphia Wawa stores.
Thursday, March 26
9:00 p.m.
Delaware reports 2nd coronavirus-related death; cases climb to 143
7:15 p.m.
Sixers co-owner plans to make 1 million masks, gowns for healthcare workers
12:00 p.m.
Philabundance temporarily closing due to COVID-19 contact
1:00 p.m.
Philadelphia ends talks with owner of former Hahnemann hospital, city coronavirus cases reach 475
6:35 a.m.
The Burlington County Health Department is holding a drive-thru testing clinic for residents by appointment only between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. It is taking place at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center at 53 Academy Drive in Westampton. No referral or insurance will be required. Residents must call (609) 726-7097 to make an appointment. Future screening dates subject to test kit availability.
12 a.m.
Senate passes $2.2 trillion economic rescue package in response to coronavirus pandemic
The Senate late Wednesday passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday, March 25
10:30 p.m.
Ocean City, New Jersey COVID-19 patient wants to contribute to medical research
Cindy Washko-Margraf, a retired nurse from Ocean City, New Jersey, says she has a good idea where she contracted COVID-19.
10:00 p.m.
Wawa employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Philadelphia
Wawa is taking some precautions after they say an employee tested positive for COVID-19 in Philadelphia.
4:15 p.m.
Pennsylvania lawmakers vote to delay primary election by five weeks
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to delay the state's primary election by five weeks to June 2, potentially past the spike of the state's spreading coronavirus cases.
4:00 p.m.
Cumberland, Burlington counties announce coronavirus-related deaths
Health officials in Cumberland and Burlington counties reported coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday.
3:00 p.m.
Montgomery County announced a 2nd coronavirus death, an 84-year-old man from Abington. The first victim was also from Abington.
2:00 p.m.
In New Jersey, 62 people have died from the virus, and nearly 4,400 have tested positive.
Officials also said the state is expanding its drive-thru testing centers for coronavirus, especially in the northern part of the state.
1:15 p.m.
The City of Philadelphia has reported its first coronavirus-related death and 342 total positive cases.
Officials said the death is a man in his 50s with underlying conditions.
1: 00 p.m.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia said the suspension of the public celebration of mass during the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in force until further notice, including Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
12 p.m.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf extended the "stay at home" order to include Lehigh and Northhampton counties as cases top 1,100 across the state of Pennsylvania.
11 a.m.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, bridges in the area have decided to go cashless.
6 a.m.
Beginning Wednesday, March 25, all in-store Giant pharmacies will open at 6 a.m. every Wednesday until further notice to accommodate older and immunocompromised members of the community. Senior customers can now pick up their prescriptions using the GIANT Direct or by UPS mailing.
Tuesday, March 24
9:00 p.m.
2020 Stotesbury Cup Regatta canceled due to coronavirus
The 2020 Stotesbury Cup Regatta has been canceled due to the coronavirus. The event was scheduled for May 14-16 on the Schuylkill River.
8:15 p.m.
Governor Murphy Announces Additions to Essential Retail Businesses Permitted to Operate
Governor Phil Murphy and Superintendent of the State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan today announced an Administrative Order, permitting additional retail businesses to operate during their normal business hours:
-Mobile phone retail and repair shops;
-Bicycle shops, but only to provide service and repair;
-Livestock feed stores;
-Nurseries and garden centers;
-Farming equipment stores.
8:00 p.m.
New Jersey cancels statewide student assessments due to coronavirus outbreak
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says all statewide student assessments are canceled for the spring 2020 testing window due to the coronavirus outbreak.
6:30 p.m.
White House asks people who leave New York metro area to self-quarantine for 14 days
Everyone leaving the New York metro area should self-quarantine for 14 days, Dr. Deborah Birx, who is in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus, said Tuesday.
5:00 p.m.
Delaware governor moves presidential primary date due to coronavirus outbreak
Delaware Governor John Carney said the presidential primary date has been moved to June 2 due to the coronavirus.
3:00 p.m.
Delaware's Firefly Music Festival 2020 has been canceled amind the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Tuesday.
2:30 p.m.
New Jersey announces updated COVID-19 numbers: more than 3,600 cases and 44 deaths. One of those deaths was in Camden County.
2:05 p.m.
Sixers reverse course and announce employees will receive full salaries, after announcing 20% pay cuts.
1:00 p.m.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney blasts President's suggestion to reopen U.S., urges Philadelphians to stay at home. Mayor also announced that positive cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia have risen to 252.
Noon
Pa. officials report 851 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, seven total deaths.
8:00 a.m.
Delaware's stay-at-home order went into effect at 8 a.m. Gov. John Carney said all non-essential businesses must close as the coronavirus continues to spread.
6:30 a.m.
Stores are getting creative when it comes to protecting customers and keeping shopping carts sanitized during the coronavirus outbreak. In Center City Philadelphia, South Square Market at 23rd and South streets built a contraption to disinfect shopping carts right outside its business.
5:00 a.m.
Penn Medicine is providing face masks to all employees, while working in clinical facilities. However, in a sign of the scarcity, in a memo sent Monday, employees were told to reuse their masks for several days, unless they are soiled or damaged.
Monday, March 23
11:56 p.m.
The sports and entertainment group that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils has notified salaried, full-time employees they will be subject to temporary pay cuts of up to 20% and will be moving to a four-day work week as a result of the ongoing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
7:00 p.m.
REAL ID deadline will be pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
President Donald Trump announced Monday that the federal government will push back the approaching deadline for REAL ID compliance due to the coronavirus outbreak.
6:00 p.m.
Governor John Carney closes Delaware schools through May 15
Delaware Governor John Carney ordered all schools to remain closed as coronavirus cases continue to grow. Carney says schools will be closed until at least May 15.
3:30 p.m.
Montgomery County COVID-19 cases jump to 136; residents ordered to stay home
Officials in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania have announced 26 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the state's total to 136. The new cases range in ages from 18 to 81 years old.
2:00 p.m.
Stay at home orders for several Pa. counties; 6 more Pa. deaths; school closures extended
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a stay at home order for several counties in the state, including the Philadelphia suburbs. Meanwhile, the state announced six additional deaths and the continued closure of schools across the state.
12:00 p.m.
New Jersey reports 7 additional COVID-19 deaths; 2,844 total cases
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Monday there have been another seven deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.
The death toll in New Jersey now stands at 27.
11:00 a.m.
Number of Delaware coronavirus cases rises to 68
The total number of coronavirus cases in Delaware has risen to 68, as the state prepares for a stay at home order that goes into effect Tuesday morning.
8:00 a.m.
Philadelphia's stay-at-home order and Pennsylvania's enforcement of "non-life-sustaining" business closures go into effect.
Sunday, March 22
9:00 p.m.
ShopRite employee in Philadelphia tests positive for COVID-19
A ShopRite worker in Philadelphia has tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, officials said the infected employee worked at the ShopRite of Morrell Plaza.
8:00 p.m.
First COVID-19 death confirmed in Camden County, New Jersey
The first coronavirus-related death has been reported in Camden County, New Jersey, according to Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr.
5:30 p.m.
Anesthesiologist, teacher, food service worker among new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania
An anesthesiologist at Reading Hospital, an Abington teacher and a food service employee in Lehigh County are among new positive coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania.
5:00 p.m.
Officials report first death from COVID-19 in Montgomery County
Montgomery County's first death from the coronavirus was a 72-year-old man from Abington Township
4:55 p.m.
Delaware governor issues stay at home order
Governor John Carney issued a stay at home order for Delaware and said all non-essential businesses must close as the coronavirus continues to spread.
1:15 p.m.
1,914 total coronavirus cases in N.J; death toll rises to 20 as residents ordered to stay at home
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced 590 new positive coronavirus cases in the state bring the total to 1,914. The governor also said four more people have died from the virus bringing the death toll to 20.
1:00 p.m.
Philadelphia officials issue stay at home order
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is issuing a stay-at-home order to keep people from leaving home, except to get food, seek medical attention, exercise outdoors, go to a job classified as essential or other important errands that involve personal and public safety.
NOON
The Pennsylvania Department of Health releases its latest count of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number has climbed by more than 100 cases in 24 hours to 479 cases across the commonwealth. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, "Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously."
10 a.m.
Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehabilitation in Allentown announces that a food service employee who works in the nursing facility has tested positive for coronavirus. The nursing home said the employee had no direct contact with residents.
Saturday, March 21
10 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence and wife tested negative for the coronavirus, a spokesperson said Saturday.
This comes after the White House says a member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for coronavirus.
9:30 p.m.
A Moorestown, New Jersey couple is back at home after a vacation gone horribly wrong.
Karen and Harry Dever were among the thousands of people confined to the Grand Princess ship that was stuck circling the waters off the California coast after more than 20 people on board tested positive for the coronavirus.
1:15 p.m.
Governor Murphy orders non-essential New Jersey businesses to close, residents to stay home
Governor Phil Murphy has ordered New Jersey residents to stay at home until further notice to stop the spread of the coronavirus that has so far killed five people in the state.
Murphy also announced that the total number of cases in the state has topped 1,300.
12:20 p.m.
Governor Carney orders Delaware beaches to close amid COVID-19 outbreak
The public is prohibited from accessing the beach except to exercise or walk their dogs where dogs are permitted.
12:00 p.m.
Pennsylvania officials announce the second death in the state due to COVID-19. They also announce 103 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 371.
10:00 a.m.
Montgomery County opens the drive-through test site on the campus of Temple Ambler. An appointment is needed and only people who meet certain criteria can be tested.
9:52 a.m.
Governor Murphy announced the indefinite closure of libraries across the state as part of what he called "a commitment to aggressively expand social distancing measures statewide" amid the coronavirus outbreak. It applies to all municipal, county, and state public libraries in addition to all libraries and computer labs at public and private colleges and universities.
8:53 a.m.
Officials in Bucks County confirm a Middletown Township Police officer tested positive for COVID-19. The officer did not get the virus while on duty, they say. The officer is in self-isolation and doing well.
8:33 a.m.
Stars of the TV show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are raising money for Philabundance in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Rob McElhenny and Katilin Olson are matching donations up to $25,000.
6:30 a.m.
Dogfish Head, the popular Delaware brewery, is getting into the hand sanitizer business. Dogfish Head will sell the sanitizer at market price to the state and 100 percent of the proceeds will go into a fund to support those living in Delaware affected by the coronavirus.
Friday, March 20
10 p.m.
In Montgomery County, a free public drive up testing site will open on Saturday.
It's located at Temple University's Ambler Campus in Upper Dublin Township and will be open to anyone with symptoms. You register either online at www.montcopa.org/COVID-19 or by phone at 610-631-3000.
9 p.m.
Due to the high volume of waiver requests, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday night he is delaying the enforcement of an order he issued telling tens of thousands of "non-life-sustaining" businesses to close their physical locations to slow the spread of the coronavirus or face enforcement by state police and other government agencies.
"Per Governor Wolf's and Dr. Levine's orders, businesses that were non-life sustaining were ordered to close their physical locations on March 19, at 8 p.m. This order stands, only the enforcement timing will change and become effective on Monday, March 23, at 8 a.m.
6:15 p.m.
Camden County, New Jersey health officials said four additional people have tested positive for COVID-19.
New Patient 1 (announced this morning): Male, 50s, Winslow Township. Self-isolating at home.
New Patient 2: Male, 50s, Camden City, currently hospitalized in serious condition.
New Patient 3: Male, 40s, Haddonfield, currently hospitalized in stable condition.
New Patient 4: Male, 50s, Winslow Township currently hospitalized in stable condition.
There are now a total of 15 cases of coronavirus in Camden County.
3:15 p.m.
Montgomery County reports 13 additional coronavirus cases, including a 4-year-old girl from New Hanover who is hospitalized.
2:30 p.m.
New Jersey announces a total of 890 COVID-19 cases with a total of 11 deaths
1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia officials announce 23 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing city total to 67. Of the 67, officials said one person is under the age of 20; 37 people are between 20-39 years old, 18 people are between 40-59 years old and 11 people are 60 years of age or older.
12:00 p.m.
Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 83 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 268. There are 5 cases in Berks County, 16 cases in Bucks County, 17 cases in Chester County, 23 cases in Delaware County, 2 in Lehigh County, and 59 cases in Montgomery County.
11:10 a.m.
COVID-19 testing site opening at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia this afternoon, but with restrictions
A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, the city announced.
10:31 a.m.
Delaware officials announce additional positive cases, bringing total to 38.
5:00 a.m.
Wawa is making changes in response to the coronavirus emergency. The company is is temporarily adjusting self-service coffee and suspending other self-service products. Wawa stores will close between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. for additional cleaning, sanitation and stocking.
Thursday, March 19
6:00 p.m.
3 members of 76ers organization test positive
Three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization announced on Thursday night.
Everyone, including players and staff, were tested last week hours after the NBA shut down the league due to the virus.
5:30 p.m.
Gov. Wolf orders all "non-life-sustaining" businesses in Pennsylvania to close
Gov. Tom Wolf is tightening his directives to businesses to shut down, issuing a dire warning and saying Thursday that all "non-life-sustaining" businesses in Pennsylvania must close their physical locations by 8 p.m. to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
4:30 p.m.
First COVID-19 case confirmed in Cumberland County, New Jersey
Cumberland County has received word from both the New Jersey and Cumberland County Departments of Health that there is one resident of Cumberland County who has tested positive for COVID-19 otherwise known as the Coronavirus.
3:50 p.m.
Pennsylvania Department of Education Cancels Statewide Assessments
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced today the cancellation of all PSSA testing and Keystone exams for the 2019-20 school year as a result of COVID-19. This includes the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA).
2:55 p.m.
Congressman Andy Kim (NJ-03) announced that he will self-quarantine for two-weeks following direct contact with a member of Congress who has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Now is the time to be safe and to take all precautions for each other," Congressman Kim. "In the past few hours, I've received word that a Member of Congress, who I was in direct contact with, tested positive for COVID-19. The health of our community must be our top priority, so I've decided to self-quarantine, and I want to strongly encourage anyone in a similar situation to take the same action," he said.
2:35 p.m.
10 new cases have been reported in Philadelphia, making for a total of 44 in the city. Of those cases, 23 are ages 20-39, 13 are ages 40-59 and six are over the age of 60. Eight people were hospitalized and 20 were health care workers, health officials said.
12:30 p.m.
Delaware reports a total of 30 COVID-19 cases
12:05 p.m.
The state of New Jersey reported 318 additional positive coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 742. Four additional deaths were reported, and the governor ordered the closure of many personal care businesses as of 8 p.m.
12:00 p.m.
Pennsylvania reported 52 additional positive coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 185
7:01 a.m.
Giant, Acme hiring more workers during COVID-19 emergency
The Giant Company and Acme Markets have both announced they will be looking to add more employees due to the increase of traffic during the coronavirus emergency. Those interested can apply online or in-store.
6:00 a.m.
More Drive-Thru Testing Sites Opening in Philadelphia area
As the number of coronavirus cases grows, more health care systems across the Philadelphia area are offering mobile testing. Walgreens will also dedicate temporary space at select locations for testing.
Wednesday, March 18
10:00 p.m.
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst announces first positive COVID-19 case
A dependent of a service member assigned to the joint base is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following a positive novel coronavirus test. The individual is in isolation at an off-base residence. Medical officials are performing contact tracing, and related information will be provided when available.
8:15 p.m.
Penn Medicine says several employees have tested positive for COVID-19
A spokesperson with Penn Medicine tells Action News that several employees within their health system have tested positive for the coronavirus.
8:00 p.m.
Coronavirus: 'American Idol' halts production, sends contestants home
The new coronavirus pandemic has lead Hollywood to come to a grinding halt and "American Idol" is the latest to implement changes to their production schedule.
4:20 p.m.
Wolf Administration Announces First Death Related to COVID-19
The Wolf Administration today confirmed the state's first COVID-19-related death, an adult from Northampton County. This individual was being treated at a hospital.
2:51 p.m.
Cape May County reports its first COVID-19 case.
The patient is a 30-year-old man from New York City.
"This information is a vivid reminder that out-of-state visitors should stay home and no travel to the county during this pandemic outbreak," county officials said in a statement.
2:10 p.m.
Number of COVID-19 cases rise to 427 in New Jersey; 2 more deaths reported
12:15 p.m.
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against coronavirus pandemic
Managing dual health and economic crises, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will invoke a federal provision that allows the government to marshal the private sector in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
10:30 a.m.
Commissioner: Philadelphia Police Department not turning blind eye to crime
During a news conference Wednesday morning, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed the new protocol put in place during the coronavirus emergency calling it "uncharted territory."
10:15 a.m.
Atlantic County, New Jersey has reports its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
6 a.m.
Many stores make adjustments to hours to help accommodate older shoppers amid the current coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Wednesday, stores such as Giant and Whole Foods stores will serve customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the public
Tuesday, March 17
4:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania Task Force 1 crews setting up at Citizens Bank Park
Chopper 6 was over Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday afternoon where Pennsylvania Task Force 1 has deployed.
4 p.m.
8 more cases in Delaware
The Delaware Division of Public Health announced eight additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 16. Seven of the eight individuals are New Castle County residents, and one is the first reported case in Sussex County.
3 p.m.
New Jersey malls, amusement centers close as COVID-19 response expands
Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the closure of indoor malls, amusement centers, and amusement parks in New Jersey effective 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Murphy also announced another 89 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 267.
The detail toll remained at three.
1:30 p.m.
Meters, kiosks, residential parking time limits will not be enforced in city
The City of Philadelphia said as of Tuesday at 1 p.m., there are 18 reported cases of the coronavirus in the city. Additionally, officials said meters, kiosks and residential parking time limits will not be enforced throughout Philadelphia.
12:50 p.m.
Number of Pennsylvania coronavirus cases rises by 20; total now 96
Pennsylvania officials said Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen by 20, bringing the statewide total to 96.
9 a.m..
The Kentucky Derby was postponed from May to September on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Churchill Downs officials said the race will move from May 2 to Sept. 5, marking the first time in 75 years it won't be run on the first Saturday in May.
6:30 a.m.
The shutdown of nonessential government offices and nonessential business activity in Pennsylvania begins.
6:00 a.m.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner is working with the government to open a large COVID-19 testing site.
Monday, March 16
7:19 p.m.
New Jersey Governor confirms 3rd coronavirus-related death
Governor Phil Murphy has announced a third person has died from the coronavirus in New Jersey.
6:00 p.m.
University of Pennsylvania cancels on-campus commencement amid COVID-19
The University of Pennsylvania says they are canceling this year's on-campus commencement and moving to a virtual ceremony amid the coronavirus outbreak.
4:00 p.m.
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announces closure of All Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, licensee service centers
Governor Wolf ordered all all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers to close effective 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. Sales at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will cease at 5:00 PM Monday.
3:30 p.m.
SEPTA's Regional Rail to run on Severe Weather Plan starting March 17
Following Governor Wolf's announcement (03.16) concerning the situation with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, SEPTA will operate the Severe Weather Plan for Regional Rail beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020
2:48 p.m.
Delaware limits restaurants to take-out, delivery; bans gatherings of 50+ people
The governor of Delaware announced several sweeping measures designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
2:30 p.m.
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
Major League Baseball pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest on Monday because of the new coronavirus after the federal government recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.
2:05 p.m.
Governor Wolf extends COVID-19 shutdown across Pennsylvania
Gov. Tom Wolf extended a shutdown order to the entire state of Pennsylvania in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, he announced Monday afternoon.
1:06 p.m.
City of Philadelphia puts restrictions in place to reduce spread of coronavirus
The City of Philadelphia ordered several closures and restrictions in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Click the above link for the full details.
12:17 p.m.
Pennsylvania reports 13 additional coronavirus cases; 76 statewide
Pennsylvania reported an additional 13 coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 76.
11:54 a.m.
The Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Pennsylvania has announced that the 2020 Penn Relays, scheduled for April 23 through 25, has been canceled due to the evolving coronavirus public health threat. The Penn Relays, which has been contested uninterrupted since 1895, celebrated its 125th consecutive running last year. In its place, Penn will endeavor to host a substitute track meet at a later date in late May or early June.
11:03 a.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy says all New Jersey bars, restaurants, movie theaters and casinos will close at 8 p.m. Monday.
9:38 a.m.
NASCAR announced Monday that Dover International Speedway's May 1-3 NASCAR tripleheader weekend has been postponed to a future date due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
7:05 a.m.
SEPTA: Regional rail service affected by engineer call outs
SEPTA said it is continuing to attempt to operate on a normal schedule, but says due to key engineers calling out sick, several Regional Rail lines have been experiencing delays.
Sunday, March 15
9:00 p.m.
Pa. gov orders restaurants, bars to close dine-in service in 5 counties over COVID-19 outbreak
On Sunday night, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered all bars and restaurants to close their dine-in facilities at n Monday in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties for 14 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
8: 00 p.m.
CDC recommends no large gatherings for next 8 weeks over coronavirus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends no gatherings of more than 50 people for the next 8 weeks as health officials work to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
7:19 p.m.
Government official: First dose to be delivered Monday in clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine
A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday, according to a government official.
7:00 p.m.
St. Christopher's doctor infected with COVID-19; ICU closed to new patients
A doctor at Saint Christopher Hospital for Children has been diagnosed with a presumed case of the coronavirus. The doctor worked in the ICU. The physician, who hasn't been identified, was last at the hospital on March 11 when he started to feel sick.
3:30 p.m.
7th coronavirus case confirmed in Delaware
Officials in Delaware have announced its seventh confirmed case of the coronavirus on Sunday afternoon.
2:00 p.m.
Philadelphia COVID-19 cases rise to 8
Philadelphia officials announced an additional four confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, bringing the total in the city to eight cases.
12:15 p.m.
State of Pennsylvania announces and additional 16 positive cases statewide, bringing the total accross the Commonwealth to 63.
12:00 a.m.
Pennsylvania expands social distancing efforts to 4 local counties
Social distancing efforts, designed to halt the spread of the coronavirus, go into effect for Bucks and Chester counties. The measures are also in place for Montgomery and Delaware counties.
Saturday, March 14
9:30 p.m.
Pregnant woman tests positive
A pregnant woman in Ocean County tested presumptive positive, officials said. She is currently in stable condition.
8:30 p.m.
Second COVID-19 death reported in New Jersey
Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday night announced New Jersey's second death from the coronavirus, a female in her 50s who was being treated at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County.
8:00 p.m.
All Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers in Bucks and Chester counties will be closed for two weeks effective close of business on Saturday, March 14:
- Bensalem Driver/Photo License Center, 4201 Neshaminy Blvd., Bensalem;
- Dublin Driver/Photo License Center, Dublin Village Plaza, 161 N. Main St., Dublin;
- Langhorne Photo License Center, AAA Mid-Atlantic, 516 N. Oxford Valley Road, Langhorne;
- Malvern Driver/Photo License Center, Lincoln Court Shopping Center, 225 Lancaster Ave., Malvern; and
- Oxford Photo License Center, Wiggins Auto Tags, 310 Limestone Road, Oxford.
These closures are in addition to those announced in Montgomery and Delaware counties.
5:15 pm
Pennsylvania liquor stores slated for phased closure due to COVID-19 pandemic
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced a phased closure in the coming days of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties to help slow the spread of the COVID-19. All 88 FW&GS stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties normally open tomorrow, Sunday, March 15, will operate under normal hours. Effective Tuesday, March 17, all FW&GS stores will close until further notice.
2:00 p.m.
Pennsylvania's effort to halt coronavirus expands to Bucks and Chester counties
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the effort to halt the spread of coronavirus in the state's hardest-hit county has expanded to include Bucks and Chester counties. The measures are already in effect in Montgomery and Delaware counties.
The state also announced two additional coronavirus cases, both in Allegheny County. That brings the state total to 47.
1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia to provide meal pick-up sites, recreation for students during school shutdown
Philadelphia city officials announced a meal pick-up plan for students impacted by the school shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
12:25 p.m.
Montgomery County cancels jury duty and jury trials through and including March 27
From Montgomery County officials: Due to the current public health emergency in Montgomery County, President Judge DelRicci has declared a judicial emergency in the Montgomery County Courts. All Courts currently remain open, subject to certain general restrictions. Jury duty and all jury trials have been canceled thru and including March 27, 2020.
11:42 a.m.
Pennsylvania reports 45 coronavirus cases; 4 new cases in Philadelphia area
Those cases include two adults in Montgomery County, one adult in Philadelphia and one adult in Chester County.
11:22 a.m.
2 more coronavirus cases announced in Delaware, bringing state total to 6
The Delaware Division of Public Health announced two more presumptive positive coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the state's total to six. Both are associated with the University of Delaware
10:35 a.m.
New York reports first coronavirus death
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced the state's first coronavirus death, an 82-year-old woman who passed away at a New York City hospital.
10:25 a.m.
Coronavirus helpline launched for the greater Philadelphia region
A coronavirus helpline has been launched for the greater Philadelphia region to help local residents cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The number for the helpline is 1 (800) 722-7112.
1:08 a.m.
House passes coronavirus bill after Trump declares emergency
The House approved legislation early Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic.
12:00 a.m.
State effort to halt coronavirus in Montgomery County expands to Delaware County
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the effort to halt the spread of coronavirus in the state's hardest-hit county has expanded to include a second county.
Friday, March 13
11:05 pm
Methacton student tests positive for COVID-19
The Pennsylvania Department of Public Health informed Methacton School District that a Methacton High School student received a presumptive positive test result for coronavirus, according to a statement on the school's website.
8:20 p.m.
Schools closed in Camden and Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, New Jersey schools will close for two weeks beginning Monday, and Camden City schools will close for two weeks beginning Wednesday.
7:40 p.m.
Delaware governor declares state of emergency; schools closed for 2 weeks
All Delaware public schools will close for two weeks, from March 16-27, to allow schools to prepare for potential spread of coronavirus, officials said.
6:00 p.m.
Burlington County schools to close
Schools in Burlington County, New Jersey to close for a month beginning Monday, March 16, to be reevaluated on April 17.
5:30 p.m.
Second case in Camden County
Camden County, New Jersey has announced its second presumptive positive case of coronavirus.
5:20 p.m.
Pennsylvania up to 41 cases of COVID-19
To date, there are 35 presumptive positive cases and 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Total cases = 41.
3:15 p.m.
All K-12 schools in Pennsylvania shut down for 2 weeks
Governor Tom Wolf announced that all K-12 Pennsylvania schools will be closed for 10 business days effective Monday, March 16.
3:15 p.m.
Chester County reports first case
Chester County announced its first case of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.
2:50 p.m.
21 new cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey; state total now at 50
New Jersey announced on Friday it has 50 coronavirus cases in the state. That is 21 additional cases since Thursday.
2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia public and archdiocesan schools closed for two weeks
The School District of Philadelphia announced schools would be closed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia that all high schools, parish and regional elementary schools, schools of special education, PREP programs, and early learning centers in the five-county Archdiocese will close through Friday, March 27, 2020.
12:40 p.m.
Pennsylvania announced that there are 33 positive coronavirus cases in the state
School closings began radiating farther from the Philadelphia area, with schools in at least 10 Pennsylvania counties closed Friday as the state mounted a sweeping social distancing measure aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
12:25 p.m.
President Trump expected to declare national emergency over coronavirus: Sources
President Donald Trump is expected to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, administration sources tell ABC News.
Thursday March, 12
9:59 p.m.
63 Philadelphia schools closed amid coronavirus concerns in Montgomery County
Sixty-three Philadelphia schools will be closed Friday due to coronavirus concerns.
9:15 p.m.
Upper Merion Township EMS worker tests presumptive positive for COVID-19; 22 workers in quarantine
Twenty-two first responders are in quarantine after an Upper Merion Township EMS worker tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus.
8:30 p.m.
Walt Disney World Resort in Florida suspending operations through end of month
Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will temporarily close due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Walt Disney Co. said Thursday evening.
4:50 pm
Philadelphia Officials Ban Gatherings of Over 1,000 People
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials announced that they have banned public gatherings of over 1,000 people for the next 30 days over coronavirus concerns. They are also recommending there be no gatherings of more than 250 people for the next 30 days.
4:30 pm
Disneyland California Adventure to Temporarily Close
The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
4:15 pm
NCAA Cancels Tournaments
The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.
4:00pm
Wall Street Has Worst Day Since 1987 as Virus Fears Spread
The escalating coronavirus emergency Thursday sent stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987, extending a sell-off that has now wiped out most of Wall Street's big run-up since President Donald Trump's election.
2:24 p.m.
MLB suspends spring training games and delays opening day by at least 2 weeks
Major League Baseball has officially suspended spring training games and will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.
2:15pm
Pa. Orders Massive Containment Effort in Montco.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is shutting down schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues in Montgomery County for 14 days in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. More than half of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County.
1:52 p.m.
NHL suspends season due to rapid spread of COVID-19
The NHL has suspended its season due to the rapid spread of coronavirus but hopes to resume in the future, sources told ESPN Thursday.
12:30 pm
6 New Cases Confirmed in New Jersey
New Jersey reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state total to 29.
10:00 am
Wells Fargo Center Postpones Events Through March 31
The Wells Fargo Center says all events scheduled through March 31 are postponed over coronavirus concerns. The cancellations include Thursday night's Dan + Shay concert and the Billie Eilish concert on Friday.