Latest flu season was the longest in 10 years, officials say

Government health officials are taking a look back at this year's flu season. It wasn't as severe as other years, but it was the longest-lasting flu season in the past ten years.

It was a longer season and we also saw two different waves of A strains come through.

Overall, flu activity started picking up in November. It peaked in February and then lingered until mid- April.

The CDC says it was a moderately severe season.

One hundred and sixteen children died from flu complications. At least half of them had an underlying medical problem.

Of those kids, and the ones who could be vaccinated, only 34 percent got the vaccine before coming down with the virus.
