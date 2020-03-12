Coronavirus updates: Latest COVID-19 numbers and updates in the Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the coronavirus pandemic grows, health officials continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
Friday, March 13
8:20 p.m.
Cherry Hill, New Jersey schools will close for two weeks beginning Monday, and Camden City schools will close for two weeks beginning Wednesday.
7:40 p.m.
All Delaware public schools will close for two weeks, from March 16-27, to allow schools to prepare for potential spread of coronavirus, officials said.
Over the next two weeks, the State of Delaware will work with school leaders and public health experts to create a plan for Delaware students and educators as this coronavirus outbreak continues, a news release said.
7:15 p.m.
Officials say a coronavirus patient traveled to multiple locations throughout the county before testing positive:
March 06, 2020 from 9pm - 10pm 1 Republik (formerly Molly McGuire) 26 Ridge Road, North Arlington
March 07, 2020 from 8pm-9:30pm Wildflowers Too Restaurant 255 NJ-156, Yardville
March 08, 2020 from 12:30pm-9:30pm Springfield Golf Center, 855 Hedding Jacksonville Road, Mount Holly
March 08, 2020 from 9:30pm - close Chesterfield Inn, 633 Chesterfield Arnerytown Road, Chesterfield
March 09, 2020 from 8:00am - 10:00pm Winners Training Center, White Pine Road, Mount Holly
March 09, 2020 from 10:00pm-10:30pm Rite Aid - 546 Sykesville Rd, Wrightstown
March 10, 2020 from 7:30am-10:00am Winners Training Center, White Pine Road, Mount Holly
If you believe you were exposed and are experiencing mild symptoms and are medically stable, you can remain at home but must self-isolate until you have been fever-free for 72 hours, officials said.
6:00 p.m.
Burlington County, New Jersey schools to close for a month beginning Monday, March 16, to be reevaluated on April 17.
5:30 p.m.
Camden County, New Jersey has announced its second presumptive positive case of coronavirus.
5:20 p.m.
To date, there are 35 presumptive positive cases and 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Total cases = 41.
3:15 p.m.
All K-12 schools in Pennsylvania shut down for 2 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak
Governor Tom Wolf announced that all K-12 Pennsylvania schools will be closed for 10 business days effective Monday, March 16.
3:15 p.m.
Chester County also announced its first case of COVID-19.
2:50 p.m.
New Jersey announced it now has 50 coronavirus cases in the state. That is 21 additional cases since Thursday.
2:20 p.m.
The School District of Philadelphia announced schools would be closed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia that all high schools, parish and regional elementary schools, schools of special education, PREP programs, and early learning centers in the five-county Archdiocese will close through Friday, March 27, 2020.
12:40 p.m.
Pennsylvania announced that there are 33 positive coronavirus cases in the state
School closings began radiating farther from the Philadelphia area, with schools in at least 10 Pennsylvania counties closed Friday as the state mounted a sweeping social distancing measure aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
12:25 p.m.
President Trump expected to declare national emergency over coronavirus: Sources
President Donald Trump is expected to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, administration sources tell ABC News.
Thursday March, 12
9:59 p.m.
63 Philadelphia schools closed amid coronavirus concerns in Montgomery County
Sixty-three Philadelphia schools will be closed Friday due to coronavirus concerns.
9:15 p.m.
Upper Merion Township EMS worker tests presumptive positive for COVID-19; 22 workers in quarantine
Twenty-two first responders are in quarantine after an Upper Merion Township EMS worker tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus.
8:30 p.m.
Walt Disney World Resort in Florida suspending operations through end of month
Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will temporarily close due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Walt Disney Co. said Thursday evening.
4:50 pm
Philadelphia Officials Ban Gatherings of Over 1,000 People
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials announced that they have banned public gatherings of over 1,000 people for the next 30 days over coronavirus concerns. They are also recommending there be no gatherings of more than 250 people for the next 30 days.
4:30 pm
Disneyland California Adventure to Temporarily Close
The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
4:15 pm
NCAA Cancels Tournaments
The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.
4:00pm
Wall Street Has Worst Day Since 1987 as Virus Fears Spread
The escalating coronavirus emergency Thursday sent stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987, extending a sell-off that has now wiped out most of Wall Street's big run-up since President Donald Trump's election.
2:24 p.m.
MLB suspends spring training games and delays opening day by at least 2 weeks
Major League Baseball has officially suspended spring training games and will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.
2:15pm
Pa. Orders Massive Containment Effort in Montco.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is shutting down schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues in Montgomery County for 14 days in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. More than half of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County.
1:52 p.m.
NHL suspends season due to rapid spread of COVID-19
The NHL has suspended its season due to the rapid spread of coronavirus but hopes to resume in the future, sources told ESPN Thursday.
12:30 pm
6 New Cases Confirmed in New Jersey
New Jersey reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state total to 29.
10:00 am
Wells Fargo Center Postpones Events Through March 31
The Wells Fargo Center says all events scheduled through March 31 are postponed over coronavirus concerns. The cancellations include Thursday night's Dan + Shay concert and the Billie Eilish concert on Friday.
