Coronavirus updates: Latest COVID-19 numbers and updates in the Delaware Valley

Saturday, March 14
1:08 a.m.
House passes coronavirus bill after Trump declares emergency
The House approved legislation early Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic.
12:00 a.m.
State effort to halt coronavirus in Montgomery County expands to Delaware County
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the effort to halt the spread of coronavirus in the state's hardest-hit county has expanded to include a second county.
Friday, March 13
11:05 pm
Methacton student tests positive for COVID-19
The Pennsylvania Department of Public Health informed Methacton School District that a Methacton High School student received a presumptive positive test result for coronavirus, according to a statement on the school's website.
8:20 p.m.
Schools closed in Camden and Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, New Jersey schools will close for two weeks beginning Monday, and Camden City schools will close for two weeks beginning Wednesday.
7:40 p.m.
Delaware governor declares state of emergency; schools closed for 2 weeks
All Delaware public schools will close for two weeks, from March 16-27, to allow schools to prepare for potential spread of coronavirus, officials said.
6:00 p.m.
Burlington County schools to close
Schools in Burlington County, New Jersey to close for a month beginning Monday, March 16, to be reevaluated on April 17.
5:30 p.m.
Second case in Camden County
Camden County, New Jersey has announced its second presumptive positive case of coronavirus.
5:20 p.m.
Pennsylvania up to 41 cases of COVID-19
To date, there are 35 presumptive positive cases and 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Total cases = 41.
3:15 p.m.
All K-12 schools in Pennsylvania shut down for 2 weeks
Governor Tom Wolf announced that all K-12 Pennsylvania schools will be closed for 10 business days effective Monday, March 16.
3:15 p.m.
Chester County reports first case
Chester County announced its first case of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.
2:50 p.m.
21 new cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey; state total now at 50
New Jersey announced on Friday it has 50 coronavirus cases in the state. That is 21 additional cases since Thursday.
2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia public and archdiocesan schools closed for two weeks
The School District of Philadelphia announced schools would be closed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia that all high schools, parish and regional elementary schools, schools of special education, PREP programs, and early learning centers in the five-county Archdiocese will close through Friday, March 27, 2020.
12:40 p.m.
Pennsylvania announced that there are 33 positive coronavirus cases in the state
School closings began radiating farther from the Philadelphia area, with schools in at least 10 Pennsylvania counties closed Friday as the state mounted a sweeping social distancing measure aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
12:25 p.m.
President Trump expected to declare national emergency over coronavirus: Sources
President Donald Trump is expected to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, administration sources tell ABC News.
Thursday March, 12
9:59 p.m.
63 Philadelphia schools closed amid coronavirus concerns in Montgomery County
Sixty-three Philadelphia schools will be closed Friday due to coronavirus concerns.
9:15 p.m.
Upper Merion Township EMS worker tests presumptive positive for COVID-19; 22 workers in quarantine
Twenty-two first responders are in quarantine after an Upper Merion Township EMS worker tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus.
8:30 p.m.
Walt Disney World Resort in Florida suspending operations through end of month
Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will temporarily close due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Walt Disney Co. said Thursday evening.
4:50 pm
Philadelphia Officials Ban Gatherings of Over 1,000 People
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials announced that they have banned public gatherings of over 1,000 people for the next 30 days over coronavirus concerns. They are also recommending there be no gatherings of more than 250 people for the next 30 days.
4:30 pm
Disneyland California Adventure to Temporarily Close
The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
4:15 pm
NCAA Cancels Tournaments
The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.
4:00pm
Wall Street Has Worst Day Since 1987 as Virus Fears Spread
The escalating coronavirus emergency Thursday sent stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987, extending a sell-off that has now wiped out most of Wall Street's big run-up since President Donald Trump's election.
2:24 p.m.
MLB suspends spring training games and delays opening day by at least 2 weeks
Major League Baseball has officially suspended spring training games and will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.
2:15pm
Pa. Orders Massive Containment Effort in Montco.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is shutting down schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues in Montgomery County for 14 days in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. More than half of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County.
1:52 p.m.
NHL suspends season due to rapid spread of COVID-19
The NHL has suspended its season due to the rapid spread of coronavirus but hopes to resume in the future, sources told ESPN Thursday.
12:30 pm
6 New Cases Confirmed in New Jersey
New Jersey reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state total to 29.
10:00 am
Wells Fargo Center Postpones Events Through March 31
The Wells Fargo Center says all events scheduled through March 31 are postponed over coronavirus concerns. The cancellations include Thursday night's Dan + Shay concert and the Billie Eilish concert on Friday.