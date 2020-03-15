Coronavirus updates: Latest COVID-19 numbers and updates in the Delaware Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6011604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The first case of coronavirus was reported in Chester County on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the coronavirus pandemic grows, health officials continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.Social distancing efforts, designed to halt the spread of the coronavirus, go into effect for Bucks and Chester counties. The measures are also in place for Montgomery and Delaware counties.A pregnant woman in Ocean County tested presumptive positive, officials said. She is currently in stable condition.Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday night announced New Jersey's second death from the coronavirus, a female in her 50s who was being treated at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County.All Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers in Bucks and Chester counties will be closed for two weeks effective close of business on Saturday, March 14:- Bensalem Driver/Photo License Center, 4201 Neshaminy Blvd., Bensalem;- Dublin Driver/Photo License Center, Dublin Village Plaza, 161 N. Main St., Dublin;- Langhorne Photo License Center, AAA Mid-Atlantic, 516 N. Oxford Valley Road, Langhorne;- Malvern Driver/Photo License Center, Lincoln Court Shopping Center, 225 Lancaster Ave., Malvern; and- Oxford Photo License Center, Wiggins Auto Tags, 310 Limestone Road, Oxford.These closures are in addition to those announced in Montgomery and Delaware counties.The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced a phased closure in the coming days of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties to help slow the spread of the COVID-19. All 88 FW&GS stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties normally open tomorrow, Sunday, March 15, will operate under normal hours. Effective Tuesday, March 17, all FW&GS stores will close until further notice.Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the effort to halt the spread of coronavirus in the state's hardest-hit county has expanded to include Bucks and Chester counties. The measures are already in effect in Montgomery and Delaware counties.The state also announced two additional coronavirus cases, both in Allegheny County. That brings the state total to 47.Philadelphia city officials announced a meal pick-up plan for students impacted by the school shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.From Montgomery County officials: Due to the current public health emergency in Montgomery County, President Judge DelRicci has declared a judicial emergency in the Montgomery County Courts. All Courts currently remain open, subject to certain general restrictions. Jury duty and all jury trials have been cancelled thru and including March 27, 2020.Those cases include two adults in Montgomery County, one adult in Philadelphia and one adult in Chester County.The Delaware Division of Public Health announced two more presumptive positive coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the state's total to six. Both are associated with the University of DelawareNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced the state's first coronavirus death, an 82-year-old woman who passed away at a New York City hospital.A coronavirus helpline has been launched for the greater Philadelphia region to help local residents cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The number for the helpline is 1 (800) 722-7112.The House approved legislation early Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic.Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the effort to halt the spread of coronavirus in the state's hardest-hit county has expanded to include a second county.The Pennsylvania Department of Public Health informed Methacton School District that a Methacton High School student received a presumptive positive test result for coronavirus, according to a statement on the school's website.Cherry Hill, New Jersey schools will close for two weeks beginning Monday, and Camden City schools will close for two weeks beginning Wednesday.All Delaware public schools will close for two weeks, from March 16-27, to allow schools to prepare for potential spread of coronavirus, officials said.Schools in Burlington County, New Jersey to close for a month beginning Monday, March 16, to be reevaluated on April 17.Camden County, New Jersey has announced its second presumptive positive case of coronavirus.To date, there are 35 presumptive positive cases and 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Total cases = 41.Governor Tom Wolf announced that all K-12 Pennsylvania schools will be closed for 10 business days effective Monday, March 16.Chester County announced its first case of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.New Jersey announced on Friday it has 50 coronavirus cases in the state. That is 21 additional cases since Thursday.The School District of Philadelphia announced schools would be closed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia that all high schools, parish and regional elementary schools, schools of special education, PREP programs, and early learning centers in the five-county Archdiocese will close through Friday, March 27, 2020.School closings began radiating farther from the Philadelphia area, with schools in at least 10 Pennsylvania counties closed Friday as the state mounted a sweeping social distancing measure aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.President Donald Trump is expected to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, administration sources tell ABC News.Sixty-three Philadelphia schools will be closed Friday due to coronavirus concerns.Twenty-two first responders are in quarantine after an Upper Merion Township EMS worker tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus.Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will temporarily close due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Walt Disney Co. said Thursday evening.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials announced that they have banned public gatherings of over 1,000 people for the next 30 days over coronavirus concerns. They are also recommending there be no gatherings of more than 250 people for the next 30 days.The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.The escalating coronavirus emergency Thursday sent stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987, extending a sell-off that has now wiped out most of Wall Street's big run-up since President Donald Trump's election.2:24 p.m.Major League Baseball has officially suspended spring training games and will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is shutting down schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues in Montgomery County for 14 days in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. More than half of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County.The NHL has suspended its season due to the rapid spread of coronavirus but hopes to resume in the future, sources told ESPN Thursday.New Jersey reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state total to 29.The Wells Fargo Center says all events scheduled through March 31 are postponed over coronavirus concerns. The cancellations include Thursday night's Dan + Shay concert and the Billie Eilish concert on Friday.