Coronavirus updates: Latest COVID-19 numbers and updates in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the coronavirus pandemic grows, health officials continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware.Bergen County: 13Burlington County: 2Camden County: 1Essex County: 1Hudson County: 1Middlesex County: 2Monmouth County: 5Morris County: 1Passaic County: 1Somerset: 1Union County: 1Bucks: 2Delaware: 1Monroe: 2Montgomery: 13Northampton: 1Philadelphia: 1Pike: 1Wayne: 1New Castle County: 4Here are the recent headlines:Sixty-three Philadelphia schools will be closed Friday due to coronavirus concerns.Twenty-two first responders are in quarantine after an Upper Merion Township EMS worker tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus.Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will temporarily close due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Walt Disney Co. said Thursday evening.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials announced that they have banned public gatherings of over 1,000 people for the next 30 days over coronavirus concerns. They are also recommending there be no gatherings of more than 250 people for the next 30 days.The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.The escalating coronavirus emergency Thursday sent stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987, extending a sell-off that has now wiped out most of Wall Street's big run-up since President Donald Trump's election.2:24 p.m.Major League Baseball has officially suspended spring training games and will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is shutting down schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues in Montgomery County for 14 days in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. More than half of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County.The NHL has suspended its season due to the rapid spread of coronavirus but hopes to resume in the future, sources told ESPN Thursday.New Jersey reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state total to 29.The Wells Fargo Center says all events scheduled through March 31 are postponed over coronavirus concerns. The cancellations include Thursday night's Dan + Shay concert and the Billie Eilish concert on Friday.The NBA is suspending the rest of the season after a player tests positive for the coronavirus.Health officials reported that a man in his 60s from Bergen County was the state's first coronavirus death.