Life-threatening allergic reactions in children skyrocket

Life-threatening allergic reactions in children are skyrocketing - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The number of life-threatening allergic reactions in kids is skyrocketing.

A report by Blue Cross-Blue Shield says the rate of emergency room visits for anaphylactic reactions more than doubled between 2010 and 2016.

A little under half were due to specific food allergies, such as to peanuts, but more than half were due to unknown foods, or other causes, like insect bites.

One theory for the boom is the 'hygiene hypothesis', it means kids aren't being exposed to enough germs to train their immune systems.

